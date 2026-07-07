Jesus Llorca Sells 1,386 Shares of SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock

Key Points SEACOR Marine CFO Jesus Llorca sold 1,386 shares on July 1 at an average price of $8.01, bringing in about $11,102. After the sale, he still held 494,371 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by just 0.28%.

on July 1 at an average price of $8.01, bringing in about $11,102. After the sale, he still held 494,371 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by just 0.28%. Llorca has been actively selling shares in recent days, including larger sales on June 22, June 23, June 29, and June 30. Those transactions totaled tens of thousands of shares and suggest a steady reduction in his stake.

in recent days, including larger sales on June 22, June 23, June 29, and June 30. Those transactions totaled tens of thousands of shares and suggest a steady reduction in his stake. SEACOR Marine reported mixed fundamentals, with a recent quarterly loss of $0.61 per share that beat estimates but revenue below expectations. The stock traded near $7.43, and analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a $10 price target.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $11,101.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 494,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,959,911.71. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jesus Llorca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jesus Llorca sold 1,649 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $13,224.98.

On Monday, June 29th, Jesus Llorca sold 14,461 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $116,121.83.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jesus Llorca sold 11,963 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $95,464.74.

On Monday, June 22nd, Jesus Llorca sold 14,432 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $111,559.36.

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

Shares of SMHI stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,378. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.30 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. Analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,390 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Barington Companies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,479 shares of the company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMHI shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

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