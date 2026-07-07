Andrew Briggs Purchases 17 Shares of Standard Life (LON:SDLF) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Standard Life insider Andrew Briggs purchased 17 shares on July 6 at an average price of GBX 632, following earlier buys of 20 shares in June and 26 shares in May.

Standard Life insider Andrew Briggs purchased 17 shares on July 6 at an average price of GBX 632, following earlier buys of 20 shares in June and 26 shares in May. Stock performance: Standard Life shares rose 0.5% to GBX 860.50, near their 12-month high of GBX 861.50, with the company valued at about £8.62 billion.

Standard Life shares rose 0.5% to GBX 860.50, near their 12-month high of GBX 861.50, with the company valued at about £8.62 billion. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Several firms recently raised price targets, and Standard Life currently holds a consensus Buy rating with a consensus target of GBX 915.

Standard Life (LON:SDLF - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 632 per share, for a total transaction of £107.44.

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Andrew Briggs acquired 20 shares of Standard Life stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 563 per share, with a total value of £112.60.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Andrew Briggs acquired 26 shares of Standard Life stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 572 per share, with a total value of £148.72.

Standard Life Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LON:SDLF traded up GBX 4 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 860.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,944,217. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.27. Standard Life has a 12 month low of GBX 633.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 861.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 786.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDLF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Life from GBX 918 to GBX 975 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Standard Life from GBX 769 to GBX 840 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Life from GBX 950 to GBX 975 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 870 price target on shares of Standard Life in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 915.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard Life

Standard Life Company Profile

Standard Life is a long-established provider of retirement, savings and investment products, historically known for life assurance, pensions and asset management. Its offerings have included workplace and personal pension plans, individual savings accounts (ISAs), annuities and a range of investment funds and wealth-management services aimed at both individual and institutional clients. The firm has traditionally distributed products through financial advisers, workplace channels and direct platforms.

Founded in 1825 and historically headquartered in Edinburgh, Standard Life built a strong presence in the U.K.

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