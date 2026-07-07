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Insider Selling: STUB (NYSE:STUB) Insider Sells 28,531 Shares

July 7, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Nayaab Islam sold 54,801 STUB shares on July 6 at an average price of $13.03, totaling about $714,057. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • Recent insider activity: Islam has been actively trimming holdings, including several additional sales in late June and early July. After the latest transaction, the insider still owned 8.45 million shares.
  • Company snapshot: STUB shares recently traded at $13.67, above their 50-day average of $9.98, while the company’s latest quarter showed EPS of $0.06 versus expectations for a loss and revenue growth of 12.2% year over year.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) insider Mark Streams sold 28,531 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $371,473.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,561,122 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,808.44. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Streams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Mark Streams sold 3,002 shares of STUB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $39,026.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Mark Streams sold 18,167 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $236,716.01.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Mark Streams sold 300 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,900.00.
  • On Thursday, May 14th, Mark Streams sold 232,567 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $2,102,405.68.

STUB Stock Performance


Shares of STUB opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. STUB has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -22.79.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $446.05 million for the quarter. STUB's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STUB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STUB

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STUB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of STUB by 396.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 457,321 shares during the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in STUB in the first quarter worth $4,117,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in STUB by 194.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in STUB by 40.4% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 616,892 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of STUB by 481.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STUB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of STUB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STUB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STUB from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STUB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of STUB in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STUB currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STUB

Key Headlines Impacting STUB

Here are the key news stories impacting STUB this week:

About STUB

(Get Free Report)

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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