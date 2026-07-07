Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Buys $17,740.00 in Stock

Key Points Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,500 more shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors on June 22 at an average price of $17.75, spending $26,625. This lifted its holdings to 3,460,847 shares, worth about $61.4 million.

bought 1,500 more shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors on June 22 at an average price of $17.75, spending $26,625. This lifted its holdings to 3,460,847 shares, worth about $61.4 million. The insider has been actively accumulating TCI shares over several recent trading sessions, including multiple purchases in early-to-late June. Repeated buying can signal confidence in the company’s outlook.

over several recent trading sessions, including multiple purchases in early-to-late June. Repeated buying can signal confidence in the company’s outlook. Transcontinental Realty Investors recently reported modest quarterly results, including EPS of $0.02 and revenue of $12.34 million, while analysts currently keep an overall Sell rating on the stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,454,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,286,998.90. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,300 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $23,244.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 352 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $6,283.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,653 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $29,357.28.

On Monday, June 15th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,517 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $27,017.77.

On Friday, June 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 91 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,592.50.

On Thursday, June 11th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,474 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $44,111.42.

On Thursday, June 4th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 157 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789.89.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE TCI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.85 million, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $59.65.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCI

More Transcontinental Realty Investors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Transcontinental Realty Investors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Invest Transcontinental has repeatedly added to its TCI stake in recent weeks, including multiple purchases on June 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 22, and 23. Repeated insider buying often signals confidence in the company’s outlook and can support the stock. SEC filing

Realty Invest Transcontinental has repeatedly added to its TCI stake in recent weeks, including multiple purchases on June 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 22, and 23. Repeated insider buying often signals confidence in the company’s outlook and can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The purchases were relatively small as a percentage of the insider’s already large holdings, so the move is more of a confidence signal than a major change in ownership structure. SEC filing

The purchases were relatively small as a percentage of the insider’s already large holdings, so the move is more of a confidence signal than a major change in ownership structure. Neutral Sentiment: The filing notes the shares were bought around $17.50-$17.88 per share, which may suggest the insider viewed recent trading levels as attractive. SEC filing

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

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