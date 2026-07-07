BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) CEO John Joseph Giamatteo Sells 28,272 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,272 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $317,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,515,900.12. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackBerry Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35 and a beta of 2.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised BlackBerry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BB

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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