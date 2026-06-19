AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) CFO Sells $230,014.48 in Stock

Key Points AIRO Group CFO Mariya Pylypiv sold 30,028 shares on June 17 at an average price of $7.66, generating about $230,014.48. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards.

on June 17 at an average price of $7.66, generating about $230,014.48. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. After the transaction, Pylypiv directly owned 80,188 shares valued at about $614,240, reflecting a 27.24% reduction in her holdings.

in her holdings. AIRO Group recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.49 EPS on revenue of $8.90 million, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Hold” with an average target price of $19.67.

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) CFO Mariya Pylypiv sold 30,028 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $230,014.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 80,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $614,240.08. This trade represents a 27.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

AIRO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRO opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter. AIRO Group had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. On average, analysts predict that AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIRO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AIRO Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AIRO Group by 373.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,803 shares of the company's stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AIRO Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,580 shares of the company's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AIRO Group by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,327 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AIRO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AIRO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of AIRO Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AIRO Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AIRO Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIRO Group

About AIRO Group

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market. We offer connected and diversified solutions providing operational synergies across our segments and are powered by an international footprint as well as supplier and public sector relationships.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].