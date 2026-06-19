Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells 243 Shares

Key Points Akamai CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares on June 18 at an average price of $129.41, totaling about $31,447. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and his holdings fell by 0.78% to 31,006 shares.

on June 18 at an average price of $129.41, totaling about $31,447. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, and his holdings fell by 0.78% to 31,006 shares. The company recently reported in-line quarterly results , with earnings and revenue both matching analyst expectations. Q1 revenue rose 5.8% year over year to $1.07 billion, and Akamai reiterated guidance for FY2026 and Q2 2026.

, with earnings and revenue both matching analyst expectations. Q1 revenue rose 5.8% year over year to $1.07 billion, and Akamai reiterated guidance for FY2026 and Q2 2026. Wall Street remains mixed on AKAM despite several higher price targets from analysts. The stock currently carries a consensus Hold rating, with an average target price of $145.29.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $124.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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