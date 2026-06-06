Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) CEO Todd Brady Purchases 250,000 Shares

Key Points CEO Todd Brady bought 250,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics at $1.67 each, spending $417,500 and increasing his ownership by about 17%.

of Aldeyra Therapeutics at $1.67 each, spending $417,500 and increasing his ownership by about 17%. The stock last traded around $1.63 , giving Aldeyra a market cap of about $98.3 million , while shares remain far below their 52-week high of $6.18.

, giving Aldeyra a market cap of about , while shares remain far below their 52-week high of $6.18. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus on ALDX, with an average price target of $5.50, even as institutional investors own nearly 60% of the company.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX - Get Free Report) CEO Todd Brady bought 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,721,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,567.66. The trade was a 16.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.19. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Report on Aldeyra Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,812 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,081,257 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,187 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 513,187 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,213 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 425,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 590.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,078 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 333,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company's stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company's research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

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