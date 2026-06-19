Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju Sells 2,017 Shares of Stock

Key Points Ambarella insider Chan Lee sold 2,951 shares on June 17 for about $200,284 at an average price of $67.87, reducing direct ownership by 1.84% to 157,098 shares.

on June 17 for about at an average price of $67.87, reducing direct ownership by 1.84% to 157,098 shares. Ambarella recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.11 , matching estimates, on revenue of $100.36 million , which was up 16.9% year over year.

, matching estimates, on revenue of , which was up 16.9% year over year. Analysts remain cautiously positive overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $100.50, though one firm recently downgraded the stock to hold.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,017 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $136,893.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 165,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,261.88. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $69.97 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $100.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $100.12 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ambarella from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities set a $101.00 target price on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ambarella by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company's stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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