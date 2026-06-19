Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $431,050.00 in Stock

Key Points Amkor Technology EVP Mark Rogers sold 5,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $86.21, totaling $431,050. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, leaving him with 38,904 shares.

on June 16 at an average price of $86.21, totaling $431,050. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, leaving him with 38,904 shares. The company’s latest earnings beat expectations , with Q1 EPS of $0.33 versus the $0.23 consensus and revenue of $1.68 billion versus $1.63 billion expected. Revenue rose 27.5% year over year.

, with Q1 EPS of $0.33 versus the $0.23 consensus and revenue of $1.68 billion versus $1.63 billion expected. Revenue rose 27.5% year over year. Amkor declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0835 per share, payable June 23, for an annualized yield of about 0.4%. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $67.38.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $431,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,353,913.84. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Grp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,824,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3,546.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 263,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. Melius Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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