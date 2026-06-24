American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares

Key Points American Public Education SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $54.00, totaling $108,000. After the sale, he still held 52,172 shares valued at about $2.82 million.

sold 2,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $54.00, totaling $108,000. After the sale, he still held 52,172 shares valued at about $2.82 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and it reduced Beckett’s stake by 3.69%.

, and it reduced Beckett’s stake by 3.69%. APEI recently reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS estimates with $0.94 per share versus $0.61 expected, while analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with an average target price of $59.12.

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 52,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,817,288. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

American Public Education Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. American Public Education had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.13%.The company had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in American Public Education by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APEI. Zacks Research downgraded American Public Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair set a $58.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on APEI

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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