Carl Dambkowski Sells 5,500 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Apogee Therapeutics insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares on June 3 at an average price of $78.71, totaling about $432,905. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and his holdings fell 2.6%.

Apogee Therapeutics insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares on June 3 at an average price of $78.71, totaling about $432,905. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and his holdings fell 2.6%. Stock and earnings update: APGE shares were down 4.4% and opened at $86.92, near their 52-week high of $95.32. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of ($1.06) , slightly better than expected.

APGE shares were down 4.4% and opened at $86.92, near their 52-week high of $95.32. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of , slightly better than expected. Wall Street outlook: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.63. Recent firms including BTIG, Citi, and Canaccord raised or reiterated positive targets, though Weiss Ratings maintained a sell rating.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $432,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,186,554.08. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $462,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $466,620.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of APGE stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,857,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,709,000 after purchasing an additional 612,193 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 189,522.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,732,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,015 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,360,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,809,000 after purchasing an additional 297,992 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,330,651 shares of the company's stock worth $175,918,000 after purchasing an additional 978,662 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APGE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $89.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company's lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

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