Ronna Mcdaniel Acquires 3,000 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock

Key Points Director Ronna McDaniel purchased 3,000 Alliance Resource Partners shares at an average price of $26.11, investing $78,330 and establishing a new position.

at an average price of $26.11, investing $78,330 and establishing a new position. Alliance Resource Partners recently reported quarterly revenue of $551.56 million and earnings of $0.65 per share, slightly below analyst estimates. The stock was trading at $25.73, down 1.5%.

The partnership declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, equivalent to a 9.3% annualized yield; analysts collectively rate the stock “Buy” with a $30 consensus price target.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) Director Ronna Mcdaniel purchased 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.11 per share, for a total transaction of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $551.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dayah Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 737,328 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 437,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 52,220 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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