Benefit Street Partners Llc Purchases 48,991 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock

Key Points Benefit Street Partners purchased 48,991 Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares at an average price of $5.78, investing approximately $283,168 and increasing its ownership by 2.79% to 1.8 million shares.

at an average price of $5.78, investing approximately $283,168 and increasing its ownership by 2.79% to 1.8 million shares. ASPS shares opened at $5.25 after declining 5.9%; the company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.17, below the $0.20 analyst consensus, and has a market capitalization of about $60 million.

Analyst sentiment is cautious: one analyst rates the stock a Strong Buy while two rate it a Sell, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $8.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 48,991 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $283,167.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,803,045 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,600.10. The trade was a 2.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 1,009 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,478.87.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.27. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,594 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,888 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (NASDAQ: ASPS) is a provider of proprietary technology and specialized services to the mortgage and real estate industries. Founded in 2009, the company helps financial institutions, investors and loan servicers streamline processes across the full loan lifecycle, from origination and valuation through default management, asset disposition and investor reporting.

Core offerings include loan servicing and asset management solutions, property preservation and inspection services, valuation and due diligence, title and settlement services, as well as vendor management platforms.

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