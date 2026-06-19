Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Sells 4,291 Shares

Key Points Anterix CFO Elena Marquez sold 4,291 shares on June 17 at an average price of $79.50, generating about $341,134.50 in proceeds. After the sale, she still directly owned 18,387 shares valued at roughly $1.46 million.

on June 17 at an average price of $79.50, generating about $341,134.50 in proceeds. After the sale, she still directly owned 18,387 shares valued at roughly $1.46 million. The transaction reduced her position by 18.92% and was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

and was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Analyst sentiment remains cautious: B. Riley downgraded Anterix to neutral while raising its target price to $69, and MarketBeat data shows the stock currently has an average Hold rating with a $59.50 target.

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX - Get Free Report) CFO Elena Marquez sold 4,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $341,134.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,461,766.50. This represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anterix Price Performance

ATEX stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $88.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial downgraded Anterix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Anterix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anterix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Anterix by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,781 shares of the company's stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anterix by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Anterix by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 425,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc is a specialized telecommunications company focused on delivering private broadband networks for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries. The company owns and operates dedicated 900 MHz spectrum that enables reliable, secure and high-performance wireless communications to support grid modernization, smart metering, distribution automation and other mission-critical applications. By leveraging this spectrum, Anterix helps electric, water and gas utilities deploy advanced communications capabilities to enhance operational efficiency and resiliency.

At the core of Anterix’s offering is its licensed 900 MHz spectrum, which provides superior propagation characteristics compared with unlicensed options and allows for cost-effective coverage over expansive service territories.

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