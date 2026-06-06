Insider Selling: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points AXT director Jesse Chen sold 4,000 shares on June 3 at an average price of $111.36, totaling $445,440. After the sale, he still held 100,326 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 3.83%.

on June 3 at an average price of $111.36, totaling $445,440. After the sale, he still held 100,326 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 3.83%. Chen has been selling repeatedly in recent days and months, including another sale of 6,133 shares on June 4 and several larger March transactions. The article also notes that CEO Morris Young has disclosed multiple stock sales, adding to insider selling pressure.

in recent days and months, including another sale of 6,133 shares on June 4 and several larger March transactions. The article also notes that CEO Morris Young has disclosed multiple stock sales, adding to insider selling pressure. AXT remains operationally mixed: its latest quarterly results slightly beat earnings expectations and revenue came in above forecasts, but the company is still unprofitable on a net basis. Investors are also watching strong backlog growth and plans to expand capacity amid AI-related demand.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) Director Jesse Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total value of $445,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,303.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Jesse Chen sold 6,133 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $664,081.24.

On Friday, March 13th, Jesse Chen sold 8,083 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $406,170.75.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jesse Chen sold 6,003 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $293,846.85.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jesse Chen sold 15,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jesse Chen sold 14,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $646,100.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Jesse Chen sold 12,452 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $469,315.88.

AXT Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.22 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. AXT Inc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $143.16.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company's stock.

AXT News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Morris Young and Director Jesse Chen disclosed multiple stock sales over the past few days, including large transactions that trimmed their ownership stakes. Heavy insider selling can weigh on sentiment because it may signal that management views the shares as fully valued or prefers to reduce exposure at current levels. SEC filing for Jesse Chen sale

CEO Morris Young and Director Jesse Chen disclosed multiple stock sales over the past few days, including large transactions that trimmed their ownership stakes. Heavy insider selling can weigh on sentiment because it may signal that management views the shares as fully valued or prefers to reduce exposure at current levels. Negative Sentiment: Traders bought 42,750 put options, about 58% above normal daily volume, suggesting a notable increase in bearish bets or hedging activity on AXT shares.

Traders bought 42,750 put options, about 58% above normal daily volume, suggesting a notable increase in bearish bets or hedging activity on AXT shares. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AXT’s order backlog topping $100 million and management’s plan to double capacity in 2026 and again in 2027, reflecting strong AI-related demand for indium phosphide substrates. Article: AXT's Order Backlog Surge & Capacity Push Fuel Growth Expectations

Recent commentary highlighted AXT’s order backlog topping $100 million and management’s plan to double capacity in 2026 and again in 2027, reflecting strong AI-related demand for indium phosphide substrates. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations modestly and Q2 guidance called for adjusted EPS of $0.06 to $0.08, but the business remains unprofitable on a net basis, which keeps the stock sensitive to execution and margin concerns.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price objective on AXT in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on AXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXT

About AXT

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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