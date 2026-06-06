Insider Selling: Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Director Sells 2,811 Shares of Stock

Key Points Beta Bionics director Christy Jones sold 2,811 shares on June 4 at an average price of $14.00, worth about $39,354. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 4 at an average price of $14.00, worth about $39,354. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Jones still owned 27,400 shares valued at about $383,600, representing a 9.3% reduction in her position. She also sold 1,998 shares on May 21 for about $19,880.

valued at about $383,600, representing a in her position. She also sold 1,998 shares on May 21 for about $19,880. Beta Bionics recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of -$0.49 per share on revenue of $27.63 million, while analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with an average target price of $19.70.

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) Director Christy Jones sold 2,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $39,354.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $383,600. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Christy Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Christy Jones sold 1,998 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $19,880.10.

Beta Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBNX opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.40. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 60.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beta Bionics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBNX shares. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Beta Bionics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Beta Bionics from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Beta Bionics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Beta Bionics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBNX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beta Bionics by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Beta Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Beta Bionics by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Beta Bionics by 1,075.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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