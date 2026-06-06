BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Gerald Werdann Purchases 4,400 Shares

Key Points Director Gerald Werdann bought 4,400 shares of BCB Bancorp at $11.28 each, a transaction worth about $49,632. His holdings rose by 56.98% to 12,122 shares after the purchase.

of BCB Bancorp at $11.28 each, a transaction worth about $49,632. His holdings rose by 56.98% to 12,122 shares after the purchase. BCB Bancorp recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share , slightly ahead of analyst expectations, though revenue came in below estimates at $24.94 million.

, slightly ahead of analyst expectations, though revenue came in below estimates at $24.94 million. The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, equal to a 2.8% annualized yield, while analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Reduce” with a $10.00 price target.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) Director Gerald Werdann acquired 4,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,736.16. This represents a 56.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price Performance

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.13 million, a PE ratio of -160.55 and a beta of 0.71.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)'s payout ratio is currently -457.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,609 shares of the bank's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,354 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,763 shares of the bank's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company's stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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