Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell Buys 5,000 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Key Points Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 5,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services on June 3 at an average price of $62.76, spending $313,800. After the purchase, he owned 26,580 shares, a 23.17% increase in his position.

of Burke & Herbert Financial Services on June 3 at an average price of $62.76, spending $313,800. After the purchase, he owned 26,580 shares, a 23.17% increase in his position. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.87 , matching analyst expectations, while revenue came in at $84.7 million versus the $86.5 million estimate. It also posted a 14.46% return on equity and a 24.04% net margin.

, matching analyst expectations, while revenue came in at $84.7 million versus the $86.5 million estimate. It also posted a 14.46% return on equity and a 24.04% net margin. Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 3.4%. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $71.40.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB - Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,668,160.80. This represents a 23.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 5,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $315,250.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of BHRB stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 24.04%. Analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 13.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 144.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 66.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Burke & Herbert Financial Services to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital raised Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $74.00 target price on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burke & Herbert Financial Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank. The company operates as a community‐focused financial institution, offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products to individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The company’s core banking services include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit, alongside digital banking platforms for online and mobile account access.

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