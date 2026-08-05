Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Georgette George Sells 1,000 Shares

Key Points Director Georgette George sold 1,000 BHRB shares at an average price of $73.67, generating $73,670 and reducing her direct stake by 2.54% to 38,321 shares.

at an average price of $73.67, generating $73,670 and reducing her direct stake by 2.54% to 38,321 shares. Burke & Herbert Financial Services reported quarterly EPS of $2.03 , exceeding estimates of $1.98, though revenue of $106.9 million fell short of the $112.86 million consensus forecast.

, exceeding estimates of $1.98, though revenue of $106.9 million fell short of the $112.86 million consensus forecast. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.20 annualized, representing a 2.9% yield; analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $75.25.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB - Get Free Report) Director Georgette George sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $73,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,108.07. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 18.86%.The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHRB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 585.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,393 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHRB

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank. The company operates as a community‐focused financial institution, offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products to individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The company’s core banking services include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit, alongside digital banking platforms for online and mobile account access.

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