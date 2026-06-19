Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Major Shareholder - Nq L.L.C. Btoa Sells 7,477,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Bumble major shareholder Blackstone Holdings Gp Man III sold 7,477,500 shares on June 16 at an average price of $3.78, totaling about $28.26 million . The sale reduced its stake by 99.74% , leaving only 19,374 shares.

sold 7,477,500 shares on June 16 at an average price of $3.78, totaling about . The sale reduced its stake by , leaving only 19,374 shares. Bumble’s stock was trading near $2.96 at the time of the report, close to its 1-year low of $2.61 and well below its 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of about $384 million and a negative trailing P/E.

at the time of the report, close to its 1-year low of $2.61 and well below its 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of about $384 million and a negative trailing P/E. The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with EPS of $0.34 versus estimates of $0.25, though revenue still fell 14.1% year over year. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Reduce” with a price target of $4.33.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) major shareholder - Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 7,477,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $28,264,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,233.72. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bumble Stock Performance

Bumble stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a positive return on equity of 32.66%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bumble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bumble from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bumble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 672.0% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,914,553 shares of the company's stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 274,548 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 86.9% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 967,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 449,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company's stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company's core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

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