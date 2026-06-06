BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Insider Sells $2,056,250.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: BrightSpring Health Services insider Lisa Nalley sold 35,000 shares at an average price of $58.75, totaling about $2.06 million . After the sale, she still held 131,948 shares, reducing her ownership by 20.96%.

BrightSpring Health Services insider Lisa Nalley sold 35,000 shares at an average price of $58.75, totaling about . After the sale, she still held 131,948 shares, reducing her ownership by 20.96%. Strong quarterly results: The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.39, beating analyst estimates by $0.10, on revenue of $3.61 billion versus expectations of $3.39 billion. Revenue rose 25.6% year over year.

The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.39, beating analyst estimates by $0.10, on revenue of $3.61 billion versus expectations of $3.39 billion. Revenue rose 25.6% year over year. Wall Street remains upbeat: Analysts largely maintain a positive view, with a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.64. Recent firms including BMO, Stephens, and UBS have set or raised bullish targets on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) insider Lisa Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $2,056,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,945. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,533,656 shares of the company's stock worth $469,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,662,236 shares of the company's stock worth $399,302,000 after acquiring an additional 478,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,595,232 shares of the company's stock worth $396,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,123,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,568,000 after purchasing an additional 588,642 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTSG. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $49.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTSG

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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