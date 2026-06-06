Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) CFO Joseph Chybowski Sells 7,000 Shares

Key Points Bridgewater Bancshares CFO Joseph Chybowski sold 7,000 shares on June 5 at an average price of $18.96, totaling about $132,720. After the sale, he still owned 118,501 shares.

on June 5 at an average price of $18.96, totaling about $132,720. After the sale, he still owned 118,501 shares. The company’s stock opened at $19.25 and has traded near the top of its 52-week range, with a low of $14.74 and a high of $20.30. Its market cap is about $536.69 million.

and has traded near the top of its 52-week range, with a low of $14.74 and a high of $20.30. Its market cap is about $536.69 million. Bridgewater recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.41 per share, slightly below estimates, though revenue came in above expectations at $38.96 million. Analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $21.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Chybowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $132,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,778.96. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $536.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridgewater Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,210 shares of the company's stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 827,141 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Curi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a New Jersey-chartered community bank founded in 2006. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company provides a broad array of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business customers. As a locally focused institution, Bridgewater Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking, combining personalized service with the efficiency of modern banking technologies.

The company’s retail banking platform offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and consumer loan products.

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