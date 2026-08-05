Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Insider Sells 2,246 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 2,246 Bankwell Financial Group shares for approximately $149,898 at an average price of $66.74. He also sold 1,088 shares in July at an average price of $58.48.

Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 2,246 Bankwell Financial Group shares for approximately $149,898 at an average price of $66.74. He also sold 1,088 shares in July at an average price of $58.48. Strong quarterly results: Bankwell reported earnings of $1.52 per share, beating estimates of $1.29, while revenue of $32.78 million exceeded the $30.63 million consensus forecast.

Bankwell reported earnings of $1.52 per share, beating estimates of $1.29, while revenue of $32.78 million exceeded the $30.63 million consensus forecast. Stock and outlook: BWFG opened at $67.50, near its 52-week high of $69.59. Analysts’ average rating is “Buy,” with a consensus price target of $67.50, and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG - Get Free Report) insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 2,246 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $149,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Jason Hildebrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,088 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $63,626.24.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bankwell Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 585.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,124 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 523.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWFG

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut, and serves as the parent company of Bankwell Bank. Bankwell Bank provides commercial, business and personal banking services, with branch locations primarily across Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut, along with a New York presence.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

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