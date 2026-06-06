Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Buys $26,300.00 in Stock

Key Points Baozun CEO Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares on June 3 at an average price of $2.63, spending $26,300 and raising his total holdings to 1.5 million shares.

on June 3 at an average price of $2.63, spending $26,300 and raising his total holdings to 1.5 million shares. Qiu has been actively buying Baozun stock over the past several weeks, with multiple purchases in late May and April, indicating a steady insider accumulation trend.

over the past several weeks, with multiple purchases in late May and April, indicating a steady insider accumulation trend. Baozun shares were down 0.7% and opened at $2.65, while analysts currently have a Reduce consensus rating on the stock.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,503,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,955,183.36. This trade represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 16,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $50,240.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 17,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,810.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $30,245.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Wenbin Qiu bought 12,100 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,008.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Wenbin Qiu bought 12,400 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,132.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,650 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $30,057.00.

Baozun Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.51. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.35 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,238 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Baozun to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on BZUN

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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