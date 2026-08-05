Insider Selling: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Sells $230,081.40 in Stock

Key Points CarGurus General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,205 shares for approximately $230,081 at an average price of $37.08, reducing his direct holdings by 7.18% to 80,260 shares. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

for approximately $230,081 at an average price of $37.08, reducing his direct holdings by 7.18% to 80,260 shares. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. CarGurus recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.58, beating estimates by $0.02, while revenue rose 8.2% year over year to $243.56 million. The company provided second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.57 to $0.64.

Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $38.55; shares opened at $37.02 and have traded between $26.39 and $39.42 over the past year.

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $230,081.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 80,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,976,040.80. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Javier Zamora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Javier Zamora sold 3,533 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $127,399.98.

On Monday, June 29th, Javier Zamora sold 3,532 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $120,370.56.

On Friday, June 26th, Javier Zamora sold 3,532 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $115,249.16.

On Monday, June 1st, Javier Zamora sold 8,072 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $238,366.16.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $243.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered CarGurus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded CarGurus to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 491.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CarGurus by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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