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Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Director Sanchez Oscar Iglesias Sells 2,812 Shares of Stock

June 19, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 2,812 shares of Codere Online Luxembourg on June 16 at an average price of $10.01, worth about $28,148, and the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • Following the transaction, Iglesias still held 118,387 shares valued at about $1.19 million, and the sale reduced his position by 2.32%. He also sold smaller blocks earlier in June.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg’s stock recently traded near its 52-week high, with shares opening at $10.20 versus a one-year range of $5.18 to $10.26. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus with an average price target of $10.00.

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO - Get Free Report) Director Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,148.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,185,053.87. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanchez Oscar Iglesias also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 8th, Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 50 shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 432 shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $4,324.32.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $10.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg


Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 851,178 shares of the company's stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180,153 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Codere Online Luxembourg by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,884 shares of the company's stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 312,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDRO shares. Weiss Ratings raised Codere Online Luxembourg from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDRO

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg SA is a publicly traded company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker CDRO. Established in December 2020 as a spin-off of Grupo Codere’s digital operations, Codere Online leverages the heritage and infrastructure of its Spanish parent to deliver a dedicated online gaming and sports betting platform. Headquartered in Luxembourg City, the company operates through locally licensed subsidiaries in multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s core business revolves around an integrated online sportsbook and casino offering.

See Also

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