Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Director Sells 14,276 Shares

Key Points Director Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 14,276 shares of Codere Online Luxembourg at an average price of $10.04, totaling about $143,331. The sale, disclosed in an SEC filing, was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

of Codere Online Luxembourg at an average price of $10.04, totaling about $143,331. The sale, disclosed in an SEC filing, was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. After the transaction, Iglesias still held 104,111 shares valued at roughly $1.05 million, representing a 12.06% reduction in his stake. The article also notes several smaller insider sales by him earlier in June.

in his stake. The article also notes several smaller insider sales by him earlier in June. Codere Online Luxembourg shares were down 1.4% and opened at $9.71, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus with an average price target of $10.00. Institutional investors own about 10.3% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO - Get Free Report) Director Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 14,276 shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $143,331.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,274.44. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanchez Oscar Iglesias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 2,812 shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,148.12.

On Monday, June 8th, Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 50 shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sanchez Oscar Iglesias sold 432 shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $4,324.32.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 1.4%

CDRO opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Codere Online Luxembourg from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDRO

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the third quarter worth $90,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg in the third quarter valued at $203,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 671,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 312,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg SA is a publicly traded company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker CDRO. Established in December 2020 as a spin-off of Grupo Codere’s digital operations, Codere Online leverages the heritage and infrastructure of its Spanish parent to deliver a dedicated online gaming and sports betting platform. Headquartered in Luxembourg City, the company operates through locally licensed subsidiaries in multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s core business revolves around an integrated online sportsbook and casino offering.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].