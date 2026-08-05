John Seaman III Sells 650 Shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

Key Points C&F Financial EVP John Seaman III sold 650 shares at an average price of $84.61, generating approximately $55,000. His remaining stake fell 12.31% to 4,632 shares.

at an average price of $84.61, generating approximately $55,000. His remaining stake fell 12.31% to 4,632 shares. C&F Financial reported quarterly revenue of $39.37 million and earnings of $2.40 per share, alongside a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, equivalent to a 2.3% annualized yield.

The stock was trading near its one-year high at $84.10, while institutional investors own 37.23% of shares. The sole analyst rating cited is Hold.

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) EVP John Seaman III sold 650 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $54,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $391,913.52. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. C&F Financial Corporation has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $273.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.32.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $39.37 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. C&F Financial's payout ratio is 21.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, C&F Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on C&F Financial

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for C&F Bank, a community‐focused financial institution headquartered in Stephens City, Virginia. Founded in 1921, the company has grown from a single local bank into a regional franchise serving both retail and commercial clients. While the holding company trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker CFFI, its principal activities remain centered on traditional banking services designed to foster long-term relationships within its communities.

C&F Bank offers a full suite of deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and consumer and commercial loan facilities.

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