Insider Selling: CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Leonard Post sold 5,000 shares of CG Oncology stock on June 22 at an average price of $65.00, totaling $325,000. After the sale, he still owned 5,000 shares, cutting his position by 50%.

of CG Oncology stock on June 22 at an average price of $65.00, totaling $325,000. After the sale, he still owned 5,000 shares, cutting his position by 50%. CG Oncology shares were down 0.8% and opened at $65.73, with the stock trading near its 50-day moving average of $64.19 and below its 1-year high of $75.50.

and opened at $65.73, with the stock trading near its 50-day moving average of $64.19 and below its 1-year high of $75.50. Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive despite mixed views, with 11 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $81.73. The company recently reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, though revenue came in above estimates.

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) Director Leonard Post sold 5,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $325,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CG Oncology Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CGON opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGON. Wedbush lifted their price target on CG Oncology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CG Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Read Our Latest Report on CGON

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NFSG Corp acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in CG Oncology by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CG Oncology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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