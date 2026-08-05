Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) EVP John Linker Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: EVP John Linker purchased 7,500 Columbus McKinnon shares at an average price of $19.67, representing a total investment of $147,525.

EVP John Linker purchased 7,500 Columbus McKinnon shares at an average price of $19.67, representing a total investment of $147,525. Strong quarterly results: The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, beating estimates of $0.27, while revenue rose 125.3% year over year to $531.46 million.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, beating estimates of $0.27, while revenue rose 125.3% year over year to $531.46 million. Mixed outlook: Analysts have assigned the stock an average “Hold” rating with a $23 price target. Columbus McKinnon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, yielding approximately 1.3% annually.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) EVP John Linker acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $147,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,525. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $531.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon's revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbus McKinnon has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Columbus McKinnon's dividend payout ratio is -3.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCO

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 262,129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 144,351 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 101,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $2,756,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 26.2% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 478,328 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 99,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company's stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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