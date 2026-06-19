Financial Lp Hrt Sells 22,139 Shares of Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Stock

Key Points Financial Lp Hrt , a major shareholder in Clearmind Medicine, sold 22,139 shares on June 16 at an average price of $3.31, cutting its ownership by 21.39% to 81,353 shares.

, a major shareholder in Clearmind Medicine, sold 22,139 shares on June 16 at an average price of $3.31, cutting its ownership by 21.39% to 81,353 shares. The insider has been actively trading CMND recently, including additional share sales on June 15 and June 12, plus a large buy of 2.16 million shares on June 10.

Clearmind Medicine shares were down 2.2% and opened at $3.07, while the company reported a quarterly EPS of ($6.78); the stock also carries a very small market cap of about $3.13 million.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 22,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $73,280.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,353 shares in the company, valued at $269,278.43. This trade represents a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 3,183 shares of Clearmind Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $10,567.56.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 2,102 shares of Clearmind Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $7,062.72.

On Thursday, June 11th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 225,191 shares of Clearmind Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $27,022.92.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 2,159,052 shares of Clearmind Medicine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $323,857.80.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:CMND opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Clearmind Medicine Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $524.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($6.78) EPS for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearmind Medicine to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMND

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychoplastogen-based therapeutics for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company leverages a proprietary chemistry platform to design small-molecule compounds that promote rapid and sustained neural plasticity without the hallucinogenic effects typically associated with psychedelic agents. By targeting fundamental mechanisms of synaptic growth and repair, Clearmind aims to address conditions ranging from mood and anxiety disorders to cognitive impairment in dementia.

Clearmind's pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early clinical candidates.

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