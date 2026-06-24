Conexeu Sciences (NASDAQ:CNXU) Director Acquires $162,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Lynn Sebastian Purcell bought 202,500 Conexeu Sciences shares on June 18 at $0.80 each, a transaction worth $162,000 . After the purchase, Purcell’s stake rose to 2,734,240 shares, an 8% increase.

bought 202,500 Conexeu Sciences shares on June 18 at $0.80 each, a transaction worth . After the purchase, Purcell’s stake rose to 2,734,240 shares, an 8% increase. Conexeu Sciences stock was down 13.4% in recent trading, opening at $10.55. The shares have traded between $9.60 and $18.79 over the past 52 weeks.

in recent trading, opening at $10.55. The shares have traded between $9.60 and $18.79 over the past 52 weeks. Analysts currently hold a generally bullish view on CNXU, with an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00. HC Wainwright recently initiated coverage with a Buy rating, while Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to Hold.

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXU - Get Free Report) Director Lynn Sebastian Purcell acquired 202,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,734,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,392. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Conexeu Sciences Trading Down 13.4%

NASDAQ:CNXU opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Conexeu Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNXU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Conexeu Sciences to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Conexeu Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNXU

About Conexeu Sciences

Conexeu is a company focused on building a new class of collagen-based regenerative tissue products. The Company was incorporated on November 2, 2022 under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and was continued out of British Columbia and domesticated into the State of Nevada under the laws of the State of Nevada on April 10, 2025. --- Conexeu is an early-stage medical device company formed to acquire and commercialize intellectual property ("IP") developed over more than a decade at the University of British Columbia (the "University") and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn and Wound Healing Laboratory.

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