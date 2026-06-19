Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Credo CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares on June 16 at an average price of $246.69, totaling about $6.78 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced his stake by just 0.46%.

on June 16 at an average price of $246.69, totaling about $6.78 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced his stake by just 0.46%. Credo’s stock has surged sharply , opening at $271.83 and trading near its 52-week high of $274.90. The company now has a market cap of $50.69 billion, with a high valuation relative to earnings.

, opening at $271.83 and trading near its 52-week high of $274.90. The company now has a market cap of $50.69 billion, with a high valuation relative to earnings. Recent earnings were strong, with quarterly EPS of $1.16 beating expectations and revenue rising 157% year over year to $437 million. Analysts remain upbeat, with several raising price targets and maintaining buy-oriented ratings.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.69, for a total transaction of $6,783,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,964,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,473,780.30. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $7,137,075.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $4,922,225.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $4,931,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $5,170,550.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $4,333,450.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,837,725.00.

On Sunday, April 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,434 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $246,929.30.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $2,510,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $2,768,425.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 9.0%

CRDO stock opened at $271.83 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $274.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Credo Technology Group's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are highlighting Credo as an AI connectivity winner, arguing that its role in data center infrastructure could support further upside as AI spending continues. Credo Technologies accelerates AI — its stock price will follow

Analysts and market commentary are highlighting Credo as an AI connectivity winner, arguing that its role in data center infrastructure could support further upside as AI spending continues. Positive Sentiment: Credo also earned 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces honors for the second year in a row, a modest but supportive sign of a strong company culture that can help retain talent and sustain innovation. Credo Earns 2026 National and Regional Top Workplace Honors

Credo also earned 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces honors for the second year in a row, a modest but supportive sign of a strong company culture that can help retain talent and sustain innovation. Neutral Sentiment: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While insider sales can attract attention, the sale was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals.

CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While insider sales can attract attention, the sale was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns the stock may be getting overheated after its strong run, with bearish articles arguing investors should be cautious if expectations have moved too far ahead of fundamentals.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

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