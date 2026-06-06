Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Buys 18,200 Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock

Key Points Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain bought 18,200 shares of Cresud on June 5 at an average price of $10.95, totaling about $199,290. After the purchase, he owned 1,225,764 shares, a 1.51% increase in his stake.

bought 18,200 shares of Cresud on June 5 at an average price of $10.95, totaling about $199,290. After the purchase, he owned 1,225,764 shares, a 1.51% increase in his stake. The director also made two earlier purchases in April, adding 4,458 shares on April 23 and 13,375 shares on April 22, signaling continued insider buying activity.

Cresud shares opened at $10.92, and the stock has a market cap of about $689.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, and a 52-week range of $8.39 to $14.21. Analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain acquired 18,200 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,225,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,422,115.80. This represents a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain acquired 4,458 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.60.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain acquired 13,375 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,201.25.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.44%.The business had revenue of $182.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRESY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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