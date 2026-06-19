Kristen Oelschlager Sells 8,587 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Key Points Castle Biosciences COO Kristen Oelschlager sold 8,587 shares on June 16 at an average price of $20.71, totaling about $177,837. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and her holdings fell 21.99% to 30,460 shares.

on June 16 at an average price of $20.71, totaling about $177,837. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and her holdings fell 21.99% to 30,460 shares. The company’s stock recently opened at $21.12 , well below its 200-day moving average of $29.77 and far under its 12-month high of $44.28. Castle Biosciences also has a market cap of about $640.6 million and a beta of 1.04.

, well below its 200-day moving average of $29.77 and far under its 12-month high of $44.28. Castle Biosciences also has a market cap of about and a beta of 1.04. In its latest quarterly results, Castle Biosciences reported EPS of -$0.49, matching estimates, while revenue of $84.23 million came in above expectations. Analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy on average, with a consensus target price of $42.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) COO Kristen Oelschlager sold 8,587 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $177,836.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $630,826.60. This represents a 21.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $640.57 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.23 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,829 shares of the company's stock worth $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $82,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,111 shares of the company's stock worth $34,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,564,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Castle Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Castle Biosciences to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company's proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company's flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

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