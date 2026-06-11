Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Edmund Quatmann, Jr. Sells 81,566 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) insider Edmund Quatmann, Jr. sold 81,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,962.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,019.05. This represents a 81.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caesars highlighted a promotional event tied to its CZR Exchange brand at the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support awareness, partnerships, and premium customer engagement. CZR Exchange Hosts Exclusive VIP Trading Community Experience During Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Caesars highlighted a promotional event tied to its CZR Exchange brand at the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support awareness, partnerships, and premium customer engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Insider buying earlier in May from director Michael E. Pegram showed some insider confidence, though the purchases were much smaller than the recent sales and are less relevant to today’s trading.

Insider buying earlier in May from director Michael E. Pegram showed some insider confidence, though the purchases were much smaller than the recent sales and are less relevant to today’s trading. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed appears inconclusive, so it does not provide a clear directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data in the feed appears inconclusive, so it does not provide a clear directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder-rights investigation by the Schall Law Firm over possible fiduciary-duty issues could raise legal and governance concerns for investors. CZR Investors Have the Opportunity to Join Investigation of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. with the Schall Law Firm

A shareholder-rights investigation by the Schall Law Firm over possible fiduciary-duty issues could raise legal and governance concerns for investors. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales from director Michael E. Pegram and insider Edmund L. Quatmann Jr. may pressure sentiment because heavy selling can be viewed as a lack of conviction at current prices.

Multiple insider sales from director Michael E. Pegram and insider Edmund L. Quatmann Jr. may pressure sentiment because heavy selling can be viewed as a lack of conviction at current prices. Negative Sentiment: Another law firm notice about potential federal securities-law violations adds to the litigation overhang on Caesars Entertainment. Are CZR, RMAX, TBRG, SILA Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 47.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the company's stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,830 shares of the company's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,273 shares of the company's stock worth $39,982,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,952 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 506,585 shares of the company's stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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