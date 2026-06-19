Olivier Pomel Sells 84,698 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Key Points Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares on June 16 at an average price of $232.30, totaling about $19.7 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and Pomel’s remaining stake was valued at roughly $142.3 million.

on June 16 at an average price of $232.30, totaling about $19.7 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and Pomel’s remaining stake was valued at roughly $142.3 million. Datadog has recently delivered strong operating results , with Q1 earnings of $0.60 per share beating estimates and revenue rising 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion. The company also issued FY2026 and Q2 2026 guidance that suggests continued growth.

, with Q1 earnings of $0.60 per share beating estimates and revenue rising 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion. The company also issued FY2026 and Q2 2026 guidance that suggests continued growth. Wall Street sentiment remains bullish, with several firms raising price targets, including Truist to $300 and Scotiabank to $275. Analysts cite Datadog’s growth outlook and AI-related demand as key drivers, though recent insider selling may be weighing on sentiment.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total value of $19,675,345.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,341,128.10. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $29,457,298.29.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 26,012 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $6,949,105.80.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $18,936,778.84.

On Monday, May 11th, Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44.

On Thursday, April 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $4,717,115.02.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $223.00 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.09 and a 200 day moving average of $149.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $469,461,000. BNP Paribas increased its position in Datadog by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Datadog by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,310 shares of the company's stock worth $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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