Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Amit Agarwal Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Datadog director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares on June 18 at an average price of $220.92, totaling about $4.42 million. After the sale, he directly owned 1,640 shares, a drop of 92.42% in his position.

on June 18 at an average price of $220.92, totaling about $4.42 million. After the sale, he directly owned 1,640 shares, a drop of 92.42% in his position. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and it follows several other 20,000-share sales by Agarwal in recent months.

, and it follows several other 20,000-share sales by Agarwal in recent months. Datadog’s stock has rallied strongly, with shares near $220.57 and a 52-week range of $98.01 to $278.70. The company also beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $241.30.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.92, for a total transaction of $4,418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $362,308.80. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $4,631,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $4,002,600.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $2,519,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $2,445,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,410,600.00.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $220.57 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.46, a P/E/G ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after buying an additional 956,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock worth $905,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].