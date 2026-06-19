Insider Selling: Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) SVP Sells $2,424,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Dianthus Therapeutics SVP Adam Veness sold 30,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $80.80, totaling about $2.42 million . The transaction cut his holdings by 50% .

Dianthus Therapeutics SVP Adam Veness sold 30,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $80.80, totaling about . The transaction cut his holdings by . Stock performance: DNTH shares were up 0.7% and opened at $82.49, trading near their 52-week high of $96.50. The stock remains well above its 200-day moving average of $66.27.

DNTH shares were up 0.7% and opened at $82.49, trading near their 52-week high of $96.50. The stock remains well above its 200-day moving average of $66.27. Analyst outlook: Wall Street sentiment is mostly positive, with one Strong Buy, twelve Buy ratings, and an average price target of $117.82. Recent reports from Wedbush, Raymond James, and Wolfe Research all remained bullish.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) SVP Adam Veness sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,174,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Dianthus Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.82.

Get Our Latest Report on DNTH

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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