Insider Selling: Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 363 Shares of Stock

Key Points DocuSign director Anna Marrs sold 363 shares on June 5 at an average price of $49.42, reducing her stake by 2.72%. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 5 at an average price of $49.42, reducing her stake by 2.72%. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. DocuSign recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting adjusted EPS of $1.09 versus $1.00 expected and revenue of $830.2 million versus estimates. Revenue rose 8.7% year over year, and the company also raised its full-year revenue outlook slightly.

, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.09 versus $1.00 expected and revenue of $830.2 million versus estimates. Revenue rose 8.7% year over year, and the company also raised its full-year revenue outlook slightly. Despite the earnings beat, sentiment remains mixed as analysts have trimmed price targets and investors are concerned the guidance does not show strong enough acceleration. The stock has also seen a “sell-the-news” reaction, even with ongoing buybacks and AI platform adoption improving.

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) Director Anna Marrs sold 363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $17,939.46. Following the sale, the director owned 12,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $641,323.34. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anna Marrs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Anna Marrs sold 365 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $20,089.60.

Docusign Price Performance

Docusign stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $830.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Docusign

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Docusign from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Docusign in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Docusign from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Docusign from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Docusign from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Docusign

Institutional Trading of Docusign

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,625,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,558,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Docusign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,193,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Docusign by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,815,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Docusign by 76.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,285,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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