Insider Selling: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) COO Sells $27,400.00 in Stock

Key Points Viant Technology COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $11.17, totaling $55,850. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and he now owns 7,500 shares.

on June 16 at an average price of $11.17, totaling $55,850. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and he now owns 7,500 shares. Vanderhook has been actively selling shares in recent transactions, including additional sales on June 18, June 15, May 21, and May 19. Those trades ranged from 2,500 to 9,125 shares each.

in recent transactions, including additional sales on June 18, June 15, May 21, and May 19. Those trades ranged from 2,500 to 9,125 shares each. Viant Technology shares rose 2.5% to open at $11.24, while analysts currently hold a consensus “Buy” rating with an average price target of $18.00. The company recently missed EPS estimates but posted revenue well above expectations.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $27,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $55,850.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 9,125 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $101,287.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $26,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $54,450.00.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $736.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.13 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Viant Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital set a $14.50 target price on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Freedom Capital raised Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Viant Technology from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Viant Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 191,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 474.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,043 shares of the company's stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 382,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company's stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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