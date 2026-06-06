DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $358,576.00 in Stock

Key Points DexCom EVP Jon Coleman sold shares worth $358,576 in a June 3 transaction, and he also sold another 4,911 shares the following day. Both trades were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

worth $358,576 in a June 3 transaction, and he also sold another 4,911 shares the following day. Both trades were made under a pre-arranged . DexCom’s recent earnings beat expectations , reporting $0.56 EPS versus estimates of $0.47 and revenue of $1.19 billion, up 15% year over year. The company also posted strong profitability metrics, including a 19.31% net margin.

, reporting $0.56 EPS versus estimates of $0.47 and revenue of $1.19 billion, up 15% year over year. The company also posted strong profitability metrics, including a 19.31% net margin. Analysts remain mostly bullish on DXCM despite some target-price cuts, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.63. Recent coverage and company initiatives around CGM adoption and new product plans continue to support the longer-term outlook.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 100,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,353. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jon Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $364,052.43.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

DexCom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,456,043 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $3,327,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,006,183 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $727,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,999,057 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $530,897,000 after purchasing an additional 516,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $483,356,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,315,367 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $352,781,000 after purchasing an additional 686,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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