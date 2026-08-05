DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark Foletta Sells 2,000 Shares

Key Points DexCom director Mark Foletta sold 2,000 shares at an average price of $80, worth $160,000, under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. He retained 50,852 shares, making the sale a relatively limited signal.

at an average price of $80, worth $160,000, under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. He retained 50,852 shares, making the sale a relatively limited signal. DexCom reported a quarterly earnings beat, with EPS of $0.70 versus the $0.61 estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue rose 13.1% year over year, and analysts maintain a broadly positive “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $88.71.

DXCM shares were trading near their 52-week high, supported by positive analyst actions and growth prospects including G7 adoption and international expansion. However, the stock’s valuation of roughly 34 times earnings leaves it sensitive to any slowdown in growth or weaker guidance.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) Director Mark Foletta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,068,160. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 35.94%. DexCom's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price objective on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Trending Headlines about DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $96 from $86 and maintained a “buy” rating , implying approximately 10% potential upside from the referenced price. Benzinga

, implying approximately 10% potential upside from the referenced price. Positive Sentiment: DexCom’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus a $0.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue increased 13.1% year over year, while operating income reportedly grew 49.7%; management also raised its fiscal-year 2026 guidance. DexCom: Still A Cautious Buy Following Earnings

DexCom’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus a $0.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue increased 13.1% year over year, while operating income reportedly grew 49.7%; management also raised its fiscal-year 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Growth catalysts include adoption of the G7 glucose-monitoring system, international expansion and the “Road to 100” initiative aimed at broadening diabetes coverage. Margin improvement, share repurchases and a solid balance sheet further support the investment case. DexCom: Still A Cautious Buy Following Earnings

Growth catalysts include adoption of the G7 glucose-monitoring system, international expansion and the “Road to 100” initiative aimed at broadening diabetes coverage. Margin improvement, share repurchases and a solid balance sheet further support the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum has improved: DXCM moved above its 20-day moving average and reached a new 52-week high, signaling continued short-term buying interest. DexCom 52-Week High

Technical momentum has improved: DXCM moved above its 20-day moving average and reached a new 52-week high, signaling continued short-term buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains broadly constructive, with another reported price-target increase to $82; however, targets vary significantly. At roughly 34 times earnings, valuation leaves the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth or weaker guidance. DexCom Price Target Raised

Analyst opinion remains broadly constructive, with another reported price-target increase to $82; however, targets vary significantly. At roughly 34 times earnings, valuation leaves the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth or weaker guidance. Negative Sentiment: Director Mark G. Foletta sold a combined 4,000 shares for approximately $330,640 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because the sales were scheduled in advance and he retains a substantial position, the transactions are a limited negative signal rather than clear evidence of declining confidence. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wellington Grp LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 778.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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