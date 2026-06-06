Decent (NASDAQ:DXST) Major Shareholder Buys $306,493.83 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 128,698 shares of Decent Holding Inc. on June 4 at an average price of $5.36, totaling about $689,821 . After the sale, the insider’s stake fell by 68.31% to 59,694 shares.

of Decent Holding Inc. on June 4 at an average price of $5.36, totaling about . After the sale, the insider’s stake fell by 68.31% to 59,694 shares. The same shareholder also bought 65,073 shares of Decent on June 3 at $4.71 per share, showing recent trading activity in both directions.

of Decent on June 3 at $4.71 per share, showing recent trading activity in both directions. Decent shares opened at $4.14, well below their 52-week high of $62.00, and Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Sell.

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 65,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $306,493.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 188,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $887,326.32. This represents a 52.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 128,698 shares of Decent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $689,821.28.

Decent Trading Up 22.8%

Shares of Decent stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. Decent Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decent

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decent stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of Decent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DXST. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Decent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Decent in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decent has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on DXST

About Decent

Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

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