Insider Buying: Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Brian Posner bought 2,500 shares of Dyne Therapeutics at $17.48 each, a total purchase of $43,700. After the trade, he held 22,500 shares, a 12.5% increase in his position.

bought 2,500 shares of Dyne Therapeutics at $17.48 each, a total purchase of $43,700. After the trade, he held 22,500 shares, a 12.5% increase in his position. Dyne Therapeutics stock fell 7.4% and opened at $17.04, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a 52-week range of $8.06 to $25.00.

and opened at $17.04, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a 52-week range of $8.06 to $25.00. The company beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting EPS of -$0.73 versus the -$0.77 consensus. Analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy on average, with a $35 price target.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) Director Brian Posner bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $393,300. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4%

DYN opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a current ratio of 19.92. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,599 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,937 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Evercore set a $33.00 target price on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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