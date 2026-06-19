Insider Selling: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells 863 Shares of Stock

Key Points eBay SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares on June 17 at an average price of $108.51, totaling about $208,231. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and he now owns 32,124 shares.

on June 17 at an average price of $108.51, totaling about $208,231. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and he now owns 32,124 shares. Rawashdeh also sold 50,000 shares on May 22 at an average price of $117.04, for proceeds of about $5.85 million. That larger transaction suggests ongoing insider selling over the past month.

on May 22 at an average price of $117.04, for proceeds of about $5.85 million. That larger transaction suggests ongoing insider selling over the past month. eBay recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $1.66 EPS on $3.09 billion in revenue, and it also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. Analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average, with a consensus price target of $107.84.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $1,215,660.68.

eBay Stock Up 0.3%

EBAY opened at $108.24 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 128.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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