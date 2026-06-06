Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) COO Christine Zedelmayer Sells 14,584 Shares

Key Points Equillium insider Stephen Connelly sold 200,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $3.16, for total proceeds of $632,000. After the sale, he still owned 793,000 shares, a 20.14% decrease in his stake.

sold 200,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $3.16, for total proceeds of $632,000. After the sale, he still owned 793,000 shares, a 20.14% decrease in his stake. Connelly also sold another 30,975 shares on June 5 at an average price of $2.94, totaling about $91,067, adding to the recent insider selling activity.

Equillium shares were down 7.3% and the company recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share, missing analyst estimates; despite this, Wall Street currently holds a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $7.57.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ - Get Free Report) COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $42,731.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,586 shares in the company, valued at $183,376.98. This represents a 18.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Christine Zedelmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 86,012 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $240,833.60.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 9,821 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $26,516.70.

On Friday, March 13th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 120,312 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $300,780.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 181,219 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $362,438.00.

Equillium Price Performance

EQ stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Equillium, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Equillium in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equillium in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Equillium in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equillium

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,057,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,951,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Equillium by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,366,688 shares of the company's stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,987,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.05% of the company's stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to treat severe autoimmune diseases and prevent organ transplant rejection. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, EQ001 (itolizumab), is a humanized monoclonal antibody that modulates T-cell activation by targeting the CD6 receptor. Equillium's pipeline also includes additional biologic candidates aimed at addressing indications such as acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and lupus nephritis.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, Equillium in-licensed itolizumab from Biocon Limited, leveraging the antibody's established safety profile in earlier clinical studies.

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