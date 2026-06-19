Insider Selling: Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) CFO Sells $33,934.95 in Stock

Key Points Esperion Therapeutics CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 10,773 shares on June 17 at an average price of $3.15, totaling about $33,935 . After the sale, he still owned 702,829 shares, a 1.51% reduction in his position.

on June 17 at an average price of $3.15, totaling about . After the sale, he still owned 702,829 shares, a 1.51% reduction in his position. ESPR shares were down slightly , opening at $3.15 and trading 0.6% lower. The stock has ranged from $0.95 to $4.18 over the past year and has a market cap of about $811.7 million.

, opening at $3.15 and trading 0.6% lower. The stock has ranged from $0.95 to $4.18 over the past year and has a market cap of about $811.7 million. Recent fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain mixed: the company missed Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, and the stock currently has a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $5.54 after several analyst downgrades.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR - Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 10,773 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $33,934.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 702,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,911.35. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ESPR opened at $3.15 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 546,964 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 10,570,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,963,000 after buying an additional 4,604,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company's lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

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