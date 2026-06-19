EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 4,644 Shares of Stock

Key Points EverCommerce CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares on June 16 at an average price of $9.05, totaling about $42,028. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 16 at an average price of $9.05, totaling about $42,028. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Remer has been actively reducing his stake, with multiple recent sales in June and May. After the latest transaction, he still owned 5,751,607 shares valued at about $52.1 million.

EverCommerce’s stock was trading at $8.95, near its 52-week low, and the company recently missed earnings expectations despite revenue slightly topping estimates. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $42,028.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,751,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,052,043.35. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,517 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,780.55.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $106,081.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,658 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $54,147.06.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,542 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $142,597.26.

On Thursday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $48,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,974 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $62,906.22.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,726 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $92,321.08.

On Thursday, May 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,210 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,838.30.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $87,664.72.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,454 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $76,030.80.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,877 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp cut EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Further Reading

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